What’s the true core of your message?

Discover the questions that lead you to uncover your true core in this exclusive mini series for listeners of the Brand Master Flash podcast.
Listen to the podcast
Read the blog

What’s the true core of your message?

Discover the questions that lead you to uncover your true core in this exclusive mini series for listeners of the Brand Master Flash podcast.
Listen to the podcast
Read the blog

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference

There’s a huge change in marketing happening right now. As social media has democratised the way brands can build connections with their audience, more and more brands discover the value of true and honest messaging.

Getting clarity about what you truly stand for and focusing on the things that have the biggest positive impact on their customers helps these brands build trusted and long-lasting loyal relationships.

My coaching helps you to focus your message to what matters most to your customers and to communicate it with clarity. Make the impact you’re looking for!

Book a free 60-min discovery session
Modern communication is pull not push. It’s about being so irresistible that your customers will beg you to tell them more. Because in a world that gets noisier every day, telling your story louder won’t help. Resonating deeply with what matters to your audience does.
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.
I coach leaders who have an important story to tell get the impact they deserve. What I do is simple: I make you see with your audience’s eyes. That’s it. Yet, time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way people communicate, act, and lead. I’d be honoured to make that happen for you, too.

What’s the true core of your message?

Discover the questions that lead you to uncover your true core in this exclusive mini series for listeners of the Brand Master Flash podcast.

Listen to the latest podcast episode

Read the latest blog posts

Inciting action

The beauty of books is that you can live other people’s lives. The beauty of dreams is that you can live a different version of

Read More »

In the moment

The best camera is the one you have with you. For most of us that’s our phone, nowadays. I’m glad that these cameras are at

Read More »

Let’s meet for a doing

Meetings are corporate hell. Let’s switch to doings instead. What’s the difference? Meetings have an agenda, doings have a goal. Meetings are about conversations, doings

Read More »

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com