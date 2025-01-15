Unmasking Leadership: How to Lead Without the Tricks

Some leaders wear masks pretty much all the time.

They play the game of manipulation and trickery.

To them, it’s just how business works.

They don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

In fact, they have many excuses to justify it.

Each of them sounds perfectly reasonable.

Until you care to look closer.

Here’s how to respond to their excuses and lead differently.

“It’s just how the game is played.”

→ Leadership isn’t about playing games; it’s about changing them. The best leaders set a new standard — one worth following.

“It works, doesn’t it?”

→ It works … until it doesn’t. Manipulation only holds as long as the mask stays on. Once it slips, trust is lost, and it’s nearly impossible to regain.

“Everyone does it. I’m just better at it.”

→ Being better at playing a broken game doesn’t make you a leader—it makes you a better player of a broken game.

But once the game is exposed, the better you played, the worse it looks.

“If I don’t do it, someone else will.”

→ Who cares what others might do? Let them do it. Winning doesn’t come from doing what they do. It comes from doing what they can’t.

“I can’t afford to lose.”

→ Maybe you can’t afford to lose—but can you afford what it takes to win? When you rely on a mask, every win comes at a cost: the constant fear of being exposed.

“I’m protecting my true self.”

→ You’re not protecting your true self—you’re protecting a weakness. The stronger play isn’t hiding—it’s building a foundation no one can break.

“It’s for their own good.”

→ Leaders don’t decide what’s good for others; they inspire others to see it for themselves. Influence that lasts is built on trust, not control.

“People don’t want the truth; they want a story.”

→ The best stories don’t hide the truth—they illuminate it.

If the truth isn’t enough, make it stronger—don’t cover it up. Telling the truth might take courage, but it’s how you earn trust that lasts (and get honesty in return).

Keep lighting the path.