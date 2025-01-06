Book a call

Influence

True influence begins where force ends.

Force creates counter-force.
Push and people instinctively push back.

What’s worse, when the force stops, the actions stops.

What’s even worse, you’ll never know whether people actually support your ideas.

That’s not really influence, is it?
It’s control.

Well, of course that’s precisely what some managers will find attractive. But if you’re reading this, it’s likely that you’re not one of them.

True influence is when people choose to support you. It’s the result of a voluntary shift in belief, behavior, or perspective.

It can happen when
→ you earn their trust so they’re willing to hear you out.
→ you create clarity so they can see it for themselves.
→ you speak to what matters so it resonates deeply.

And then … you step back.
You let them decide.

When they make the choice to act, not because you pushed them,
but because they believed it was the right thing to do …

That’s true influence.

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

The best communicators

Pat Metheny, one of my favorite guitarists, once said that the best musicians aren’t the best players, they’re the best listeners. If you’ve ever been

Read »

Cliffhangers

Cliffhangers s*ck. You wanna know so badly what happens next but the show just won’t tell you. You’ll have to come back for the next

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.