Moving people

Somewhere along the way, “professional” communication became dry, corporate, and utterly forgettable.

Businesses love the cautious wording. Overworked sentences. Industry-approved jargon.

The kind of words where no one leans in, no one remembers what you said, and no one feels anything.

Words that move people are very different. They are often simple, raw, and direct.

Something people recognize as real.

Something that sparks a thought they can’t shake.

Something that makes them see the world just a little differently.

Professional words aim to sound right.

Heartfelt words feel right.

