Book a call

Moving people

Somewhere along the way, “professional” communication became dry, corporate, and utterly forgettable.

Businesses love the cautious wording. Overworked sentences. Industry-approved jargon.

The kind of words where no one leans in, no one remembers what you said, and no one feels anything.

Words that move people are very different. They are often simple, raw, and direct.

Something people recognize as real.
Something that sparks a thought they can’t shake.
Something that makes them see the world just a little differently.

Professional words aim to sound right.
Heartfelt words feel right.

If you want to find words that do that join us on Feb 11th for the 2nd edition of the free “Leaders Light the Path Session”.

Here’s what we’ll cover:
→ How to encourage people to challenge the status quo.
→ Why heartfelt words are underestimated in business.
→ Simple strategies to turn ambition into progress.

It’s a highly interactive session to help you find words that don’t just explain your ideas — but make them impossible to ignore.

Seats are limited to keep it small and interactive, but saving your spot is easy — just reply to this mail.

We’ll meet on Feb 11th at 11am Eastern / 5pm CET via Zoom.

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

“I’m not creative!”

“I’m not creative!”, she said. Maybe she wasn’t. But maybe she was and just didn’t stick with the problem long enough … Here’s what Monty

Read »

The Creator’s Adventure

Here’s a tightly packed conversation I had with Bryan McAnulty on his podcast “The Creator’s Adventure”. We discussed why it’s so hard to focus when

Read »

Fired up

Sometimes, the obvious needs to be stated: If you’re not passionate about what you do, how can your audience be? If the audience can’t see

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.