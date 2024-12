When you speak, what matters more:

Their admiration — or their trust?

A catchy phrase might impress someone for the moment.

But the best words don’t leave people impressed.

They leave people understood.

“Look at me” grabs the spotlight.

“I see you” turns it onto them. It invites connection.

Guess which one leads to a deeper conversation?

Now, what would change in your conversations if you prioritized connection over cleverness?

Keep lighting the path!