At the Christmas Market

Today, we’ve been to Bonn’s Christmas Market.

Thousands of people go there each and every day.

When they come home, most of them have a story to tell. Something that stuck with them and that felt worth sharing.

For example, the French Crêpes they bought for their children. Or the friendly seller who they bought the candles from. Or maybe the drink they shared with their friends.

Now, when people come home from your presentation, what’s a story that they might tell? What stuck with them? What felt worth sharing to them?

Do you have a good answer to that? It’s maybe worth a thought.

Keep lighting the path!