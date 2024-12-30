This question has so many of us in its grip, especially at this time of the year.

But is it inspiring you?

Or paralyzing?

I mean, it’s tempting to believe there’s a perfect choice waiting out there.

One that guarantees clarity, certainty, and success.

One we can uncover if we analyze deeply enough, reflect long enough, and research thoroughly enough.

Only that we haven’t found it yet.

Until we do, we hesitate.

→ We run in circles, afraid to make the wrong move.

→ We get stuck in endless analysis, hoping certainty will finally appear.

→ We wait and wait for it, but it never comes.

Here’s the hard truth: the “right” path isn’t something you find.

It’s something you create.

Instead of asking, “What’s the right path?” try asking: “What’s the bright path?”

While the right path demands perfection (which can feel intimidating), the bright path promises potential.

→ It sparks curiosity.

→ It makes the next step feel exciting.

→ It aligns with what feels meaningful and alive.

When you choose that path, you don’t need certainty to move forward. You only need clarity about what truly matters. And the curiosity to explore.

That’s what lights it. That’s what makes it bright.

Most likely, you already have what it takes to light that path. You only need to trust yourself a little more. I bet your team will be eager to follow.

(By the way, when you choose the bright path, I wouldn’t be surprised if you discover it was the right one all along.)

How do you choose your path for 2025?

