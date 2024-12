The greatest gift needs no wrapping.

It’s very simple and inexpensive.

In fact, it’s free: You were here. Fully. Completely.

Not scrolling.

Not controlling.

Not insisting.

Not expecting.

Just letting the day unfold.

Giving everyone the space they need.

This is what we’ll remember.

The presence and warmth you brought to this imperfect, beautiful day.

Merry Christmas.