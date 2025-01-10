The Challenger

In most larger organizations, the overwhelming impression is that ‘the game’ is the only path to success.

Communication tactics, office politics, manipulative strategies.

Everyone hates it. Yet everyone seems to play it.

Do you?

Now here’s the thing: It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. The game only works because it’s the default.

It works because no one offers an alternative.

In other words, it works until someone shows up who leads with rigorous honesty, empathy, and trust … and succeeds because of it.

This someone could be you.

Defaults are meant to be challenged.

You don’t have to play along. You could be the one who proves that there’s a better way.

Will you?

Keep lighting the path!