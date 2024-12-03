From should to would thinker

Almost everyone starts their sales and pitch stories from this simple question:

“Why should the customer choose us?”

It looks perfectly innocent. And it makes so much sense. Just list all the reasons why the customer should choose you and – boom – it’ll become perfectly obvious: they should definitely choose you.

But, here’s another question:

Why would they?

Notice how different this one feels?

Yes, sure, they should choose you, but why would they?

It’s a one-letter difference, but the answers you’ll get to this version, are so much more powerful.

→ It shifts the focus from your perspective to theirs.

→ It changes the posture from entitlement to empathy.

→ It transcends assumptions in order to arrive at understanding.

“Should” is the lazy approach that everyone takes.

It avoids facing the uncomfortable truths the “would” will surface. Truths like the gaps between what you offer and what they truly need. Or whether they even see the problem the product solves.

“Should” feels safe, but it stays in your world.

What you believe. What you value. What you assume.

“Would”, however, is curious.

It steps out of your world and into theirs.

It wonders about their struggles, their dreams, their reasons.

And when you think like that, something incredible happens:

You stop persuading.

And start resonating.

Most importantly, you’ll build something they want to say yes to — not because they should, but because they truly would.

That’s the kind of thinker who inspires action.

Who creates impact.

Who lights the path.

So, which type of thinker are you?

Keep lighting the path!