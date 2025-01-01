Welcome to the New Year, where not everything needs to be new.

Not your goals.

Not your plans.

Not your next step.

(Nor your promise to live a healthier life.)

For many, January 1st is the great reset.

An annual excuse to pile on new goals.

Or commit to a shiny new program.

They fill journals with resolutions they’ll abandon by March.

Vowing to do more, be more, achieve more.

Without asking whether “more” even makes sense.

Because often, progress isn’t about doing more.

It’s rather doing more of what works.

So, what if the New Year wasn’t a starting line.

But a checkpoint.

A chance to ask:

→ What’s already working?

→ What deserves more of your energy (as opposed to “less thanks to the new thing”)?

→ And what’s quietly stealing time without giving back?

The last question is the hardest.

But also the most important.

You don’t need a starting line.

You’ve already started.

The discipline isn’t in setting new goals.

It’s in letting go of what isn’t working.

And focusing on what already is.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a year that builds on what already works.