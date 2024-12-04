What if your last speech of the year were your best speech and left a lasting impression on your team?

Ok, let’s be honest. That’s a nice thought but in the year-end chaos, that speech is often a distraction. Between the deadlines and endless to-do lists, it’s hard to find the focus to craft a speech that truly resonates. You promise yourself this year will be different… but when the time comes, it’s often rushed, improvised, and doesn’t quite capture what you wanted to say.

Well, what if this year was different?

Imagine delivering a speech that

→ reflects your heartfelt values.

→ tells stories that inspire and unite.

→ leaves your team feeling seen, motivated, and inspired to make a difference in the year ahead.

The good news is that we both know this is within you. We just need to pull it out. Let’s do it together in The Last Speech of the Year Session.

Over the past years, this has become a popular session for my clients. This year, I’m making it public.

In just one collaborative session, we’ll uncover the words that are already within you — the ones that come straight from the heart. Together, we’ll craft a speech that’s generous, warm, and inspiring.

Here’s what you’ll get:

A focused one-on-one session (up to 3 hours, usually quicker than that).

(up to 3 hours, usually quicker than that). My guidance to craft a message you truly believe in.

Unlimited text access for last-minute tweaks and ideas.

Follow-up support to refine your speech until it’s perfect.

Bonus: My book, The PATH to Strategic Impact, to guide you in future moments of leadership.

All for $999, all-inclusive.

This is your chance to create a moment your team will remember long after the year has ended.

Spots are very limited, and year-end is approaching fast. Book your session now to secure your place!

Let’s turn this year-end speech into your best speech of the year.

Keep lighting the path!