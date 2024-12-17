Have you ever walked out of a meeting where you easily convinced everyone … only to realize later it was the wrong idea?

That’s the trap of good communication.

It feels like success but isn’t.

The trap waits for the moment when you’re so good at presenting your case that others hesitate to challenge it.

→ They don’t ask questions because they assume you’ve already thought it through.

→ They keep their doubts to themselves, worried they’ll look foolish.

→ They hold back their ideas, thinking they can’t match your confidence or eloquence.

Sure, in the moment it feels smooth and effortless (that’s the trap). Over time, though, progress stalls, decisions depend too much on you, and your team’s potential is (at least partly) wasted.

Persuasion gets people to agree.

But it doesn’t get them to think.

(In fact, many persuasion techniques specifically try to shut it down).

The great communicators I’ve met didn’t aim to persuade.

They led with curiosity and created space for the best ideas, not just theirs, to thrive.

You can start with one simple question: What’s being left unsaid?

Keep lighting the path!