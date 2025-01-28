A symphony conductor lifts their baton. The orchestra is ready, the audience falls silent.
But instead of beginning immediately, the conductor pauses.
Just for a second.
In that pause, something remarkable happens:
→ The musicians sharpen their focus.
→ The audience leans in.
→ Anticipation builds.
The silence becomes part of the performance.
.
.
.
Then, the music begins.
Da, da, da, daaaa …
This pause isn’t an empty space. It’s a moment of intensity.
In communication, though, most of us rush to fill that silence. We feel the need to start speaking as soon as possible … as if the silence will make us seem unprepared, unsure, or weak.
But that might break your impact before it even had a chance to unfold. It gets drowned in the rush.
The pause before you begin is just as important as the message itself.
→ You focus.
→ The audience leans in.
→ Anticipation builds.
And when you finally start to speak, it’s in a moment of intensity.
Keep lighting the path!