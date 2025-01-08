Book a call

Believing in what you do

You deeply believe in what you do, but how can you find words that make others believe in it just as much?

On Jan 14th, I’m running a free online session to address this.

It’s called “The Leaders Light the Path Session” and here’s what we’ll cover:

→ How to make your story crystal clear.
→ Why the right words matter more than you think.
→ Simple strategies to inspire action and alignment.

Seats are limited to ensure a small group. But it’s easy to save you a spot. Just send me a DM.

We’ll meet on Jan 14th 11am Eastern / 5pm CET via Zoom

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

2020

Be helpful. That’s my summary of 2020. I feel today should be a day to thank all the people who put being helpful front and

Read »

The ruthless audience

Audiences are ruthless. When, after a talk, someone asks an audience member: “What was the talk about?” they are going to answer with a short

Read »

How often Messi fails

Every shot that Messi didn’t make, wasn’t a goal. He only ever scores when he shoots at the goal. Which he does. Most importantly, he’ll

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.