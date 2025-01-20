Clarity is supposed to feel bright, isn’t it?

Like a light turning on in a dark room.

But have you ever noticed how sometimes, clarity feels… uncomfortable?

Imagine you’re sitting in a dimly lit room. It’s not ideal, but it’s familiar. You know roughly where the furniture is, and you’ve figured out how to navigate around it. You’ve made peace with the darkness.

Now, imagine someone walks in and switches the light on. Not only does it dazzle you. Suddenly, everything is exposed. Including the clutter, the mess, the broken pieces you didn’t want anyone to see.

That’s what clarity does. It doesn’t just turn on the light, it also reveals the mess:

→ The flaws in our thinking.

→ The weaknesses in our arguments.

→ The blind spots we’ve been avoiding.

That’s why clarity can feel threatening. It forces us to confront truths we’re not keen to admit, even to ourselves.

Ultimately, It demands a choice: To either confront what we see or retreat back into darkness.

While the dimly lit atmosphere might feel cozy and familiar, it’s also where progress goes to die.

It’s in the discomfort of clarity that we find the courage to move forward. I’ve always preferred that.

So what will you see if you dare to speak with clarity?

Keep lighting the path!