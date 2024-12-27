The Calm in the Chaos

When chaos takes over, people don’t need louder voices or more urgency.
They need someone steady.
Someone who can take a breath and say, “Here’s what matters most.”
Keep lighting the path!
When chaos takes over, people don’t need louder voices or more urgency.
They need someone steady.
Someone who can take a breath and say, “Here’s what matters most.”
Keep lighting the path!
“My idea is complex, I can’t possibly leave this aspect out or that. I mean, what if someone misses the thing I’d leave out? It
“Daddy, look how beautiful the moon is today.” My daughter expected me to chime in with her cheering. Only that I couldn’t … because from
It’s the default mode in Q&A: Know it all and know it quick. The common intuition is that as an expert you just have to