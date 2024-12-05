Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

An unexpected moment

The most memorable speeches often happen in the most unexpected situation.

For example, when everyone’s prepared to endure 15 boring minutes that are just part of the protocol.

But the moment the speaker steps up, they feel that this time it’s different.

This time it’s not the usual bla-bla. It’s a deeply heartfelt story that touches a nerve. That makes the room fall silent. Everyone listening.

Over the years, more and more of my clients have decided that their year-end speech should be that speech.

Instead of running through milestones and vague optimism for the future, they wanted their’s to come from the heart.

They wanted to create a moment that has the potential to last beyond the actual speech.

This year I’m making this offer public. If you want to end this year with an unexpected moment that’s deeply heartfelt, we’re going to make it happen.

The Last Speech of the Year Session is dedicated to that moment.

Seats are limited and time’s running fast. But there are still a few spots left.

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

The furious entrepreneur

Recently, I met an entrepreneur who was furious at his audience. They just didn’t get him. Although he explained his idea in thorough detail and

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.