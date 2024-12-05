The most memorable speeches often happen in the most unexpected situation.

For example, when everyone’s prepared to endure 15 boring minutes that are just part of the protocol.

But the moment the speaker steps up, they feel that this time it’s different.

This time it’s not the usual bla-bla. It’s a deeply heartfelt story that touches a nerve. That makes the room fall silent. Everyone listening.

Over the years, more and more of my clients have decided that their year-end speech should be that speech.

Instead of running through milestones and vague optimism for the future, they wanted their’s to come from the heart.

They wanted to create a moment that has the potential to last beyond the actual speech.

This year I’m making this offer public. If you want to end this year with an unexpected moment that’s deeply heartfelt, we’re going to make it happen.

The Last Speech of the Year Session is dedicated to that moment.

Seats are limited and time’s running fast. But there are still a few spots left.

Keep lighting the path!