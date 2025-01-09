Playing the game

Have you ever felt like success demands a compromise?

That to win in business, you have to play the game?

→ Cheesy marketing.

→ Political maneuvering.

→ Messages that feel anything but you.

It’s frustrating because that game feels wrong.

Yet, it also feels necessary.

After all, it’s how successful players play.

It is what works, isn’t it?

Well, kind of.

But then again: Not really.

Because most of the time …

The game doesn’t work because people are easily persuaded. It works (when it works) because no one has offered something better.

People don’t want to be persuaded.

They want to be understood.

It works because no one has taken the time to truly pay attention, listen carefully, and find the common ground.

Games are necessary when you feel you need to “turn them over”.

They are unnecessary when you align.

That’s why the best leaders don’t succeed through politics and playing games. They succeed thanks to clarity and empathy.

Keep lighting the path!