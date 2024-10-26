Contact
Guest Appearances in other Podcast

The Complete List

Table of Contents

Complete List of Appearances

The Leadership Toolkit with Mike Phillips: Make Leadership Impact Through Effective Communication
Manager Memo Podcast with Len Samborowski: P.A.T.H. to Strategic Impact
TimTalk with Timothy Hughes: The path to strategic impact
Meridian Point with Kumar Dattatreyan: Clear Communication: The Key to Strategic Impact
The Inner Edge with Shane Cradock: The PATH to Strategic Impact – An Interview with Dr. Michael Gerharz
Teammensch mit Marc Fischer: Interview mit Dr. Michael Gerharz
Leading The Way with Chris Reavis: The Aha Effect On Leadership Communication
Secrets of the High Demand Coach with Scott Ritzheimer: How Many Great Ideas Have Been Thrown in Your Trash?
The ET project with Wayne Brown: Unlocking Strategic Impact: How Clear Communication Elevates Leadership Success
Level Up and LIVE: Want People To Follow You?? Become An Expert Communicator
PhD Lounge with Luis Maia de Freitas: Late-Night Interview: Michael Gerharz, PhD: Irresistible Communication, the Aha and Point in no Return effects in public speaking, power of communication in your PhD and more…
Networking and Marketing Made Simple with Scott Aaron: The Art of Communication
The Global Discussion with Simon Hodgkins: Don’t Persuade Harder, Resonate Stronger
Radio Show “First Thing with Mike Parsons and Renee Vitale”: Predictions Show Growing Conflict in Workplaces
Radio Show “West Michigan’s Morning News”: Civility in the Workplace
Play Big Faster Podcast with Scherrie L. Prince: Communication Skills for Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders
The School of Reinvention with Roger Osorio: Simplify Your Message, Captivate Your Audience: Dr. Gerharz’s Listener-Centric Approach
MEANINGFUL: Marketing, Mentoring, Mattering with Joseph Alcantara: How to SPEAK and LEAD with CLARITY
Marketing Rebels: Breaking Business Barriers with Shauna Leigh Van Mourik: Wow vs. Aha: Crafting Impactful Messages
The RebelRebel Podcast with Michael Dean Dargie: Ideas Deserve To Make An Impact With Dr. Michael Gerharz
Speaking and Communicating Podcast with Roberta Ndlela: How to Present Technical Ideas to Non-Technical Audiences w/ Dr. Michael Gerharz
Life Passion and Business with Paul Harvey: Dr Michael Gerharz : Communicate with Clarity
Leadership Lessons From The Great Books with Jesan Sorrells: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams w/Dr. Michael Gerharz
5 Minutes to Change Your Life with Joanne Mallon: How to communicate more clearly with Dr Michael Gerharz
Too Legitimate to Quit: Growth Strategies with a Pop Culture Spin with Annie P. Ruggles: On Passion, Focus & Rocky (feat. Dr. Michael Gerharz)
The Creator’s Adventure with Bryan McAnulty: The Art of Communicating and Leading with Clarity with Dr. Michael Gerharz
Smart Passive Income with Pat Flynn: How to Light the Path for Your Audience with Michael Gerharz
Wild Hearts at Work with Melissa Boggs: Crack the Clarity Code with Dr. Michael Gerharz
Powerful Personal Brand with Claire Bahn: Mastering ﻿Clear Communication Using The ﻿Clarity Code
Leadership School with Kyla Cofer: Telling the right story with Dr. Michael Gerharz
Brand Master Flash with Jonny Prest: The Search for Core Truth
Your Positive Imprint with Catherine Praiswater: Improve Your Communication Abilities

Michael Gerharz
Michael Gerharz

About Dr. Michael Gerharz

Long Version

Dr. Michael Gerharz helps leaders across the globe find the right words and make a bigger impact.

Michael earned his Ph.D. in Communication Systems during the mobile phone revolution, observing firsthand how brilliant ideas die when people fail or don’t care to communicate them properly. Seeing these missed opportunities, he decided to do something about it, launched his blog, and carved a career path dedicated to mastering and teaching the art of communication.

Today, Michael helps leaders across the globe communicate with irresistible clarity so their ideas can make the impact they deserve. He guides clients to find words they truly believe in about the things they deeply care about, and his insights and strategies have transformed communication practices in numerous organizations, making him a sought-after expert in the field.

His first book, The AHA Effect, is a heartfelt call for audience-focused communication. Too many communicators are in it for the applause rather than the impact. But what use is a great show or fancy wording when it doesn’t change your audience’s mind? The aha effect beats the wow effect every single time, and this book shows you how to achieve and lead your own audiences to insight.

He is also the author of the Leaders Light the Path Manifesto and writes the blog The Art of Communicating, where leaders from around the world access daily thoughts that help them find the right words. His podcast, Irresistible Communication, is listened to in 90+ countries.

A passionate guitarist, Michael works at the intersection of highly structured thinking and the pure joy of creative expression.

You can find out more about his services at https://michaelgerharz.com.

Short Version

Dr. Michael Gerharz leverages his extensive experience in global leadership consultancy to deliver this essential read. He’s the author of The Aha-Effect, the Leaders Light the Path Manifesto, and The Art of Communicating blog where leaders from around the world access daily thoughts that help them find the right words.

Contact And Social Links

If you want me to come on your show, here’s the best way to contact me:

Dr. Michael Gerharz

mail: michael@michaelgerharz.com
office: +49 (2241) 8997777
mobile: +49 (151) 15681014

