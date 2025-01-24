Book a call

Connection failed

Why do most presentations fail to connect with the audience?

This usually happens when presentation = slides.
When people mistake slides for the presentation.

But connection is between humans.

Slides don’t connect.
→ You do.

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

What matters most?

Short reminder: If you don’t decide on what matters most, you’re effectively delegating that decision to your audience. What’s your focus for today?

Read »

Let’s try doings

Meetings can be a living nightmare.Let’s try “doings” instead. What’s the difference? Meetings have an agenda, doings a goal. Meetings cover topics, doings aim for

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.