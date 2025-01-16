Leading with clarity

The clearer the path, the less important the leader becomes.

Anyone can lead when the sun shines bright. But what about when it’s not?

In the fog, when you can barely see a step ahead, that’s when your leadership matters.

Not by pretending you know every turn or faking clarity that’s not really there. Your team doesn’t need false clarity. The fog is real. You can’t just make it disappear.

But you *can* show them how to move through it.

→ By staying clear on your values and vision.

→ By showing them how you make choices, even when the next step is uncertain.

→ And by giving them the confidence that, together, you’ll make it through.

This is the kind of clarity that guides them not only in clear weather, but also when it matters most: in the fog.

Keep lighting the path!