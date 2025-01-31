Book a call

This is – by far – the question I get asked the most about “The PATH to Strategic Impact”:

Why did you include “Heartfelt”?

The surprising part? No one questions its significance.

And yet, so many businesses ignore it.

→ They stick to dry and corporate when they could speak from—and to—the heart.

When it’s heartfelt, you don’t need motivation.
You can’t help but move.

It pulls you forward.
Past the doubt.
Past the tired.
Past the easy way out.

You don’t stop to check if anyone’s watching.

Because this isn’t just work.

This matters.


Keep lighting the path!

