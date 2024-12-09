From what I hear from my clients, many find persuasion to be like pushing a boulder uphill — difficult and often frustrating.

Convincing others of something they’re reluctant to accept can be very exhausting, especially when you have to watch the boulder slide back down with every counter-argument.

Some even give up altogether, hoping others will “get it” on their own (which, of course, they usually don’t).

But what if the uphill battle isn’t the problem?

What if the idea of the uphill battle is the problem?

The need to persuade implies resistance, making it an uphill battle by default.

But does it have to be?

What if you could bypass resistance?

What if there was a path that isn’t going uphill?

That’s what resonance is about.

→ Not a smarter way to get the boulder up the hill, but an entirely different path.

To resonate means finding the right slope where your message rolls effortlessly, naturally gaining momentum as it connects with the thoughts and ideas of others.

There’s no need to push uphill when you align with the natural flow of your audience’s values and interests.

Sure, it may lead somewhere unexpected, but when you think about it, this place is where it truly belongs.

Because that’s the beauty of it. When you’ve found that slope, the audience no longer feels it’s your idea that they have to accept. It becomes a shared idea.

And that is often a better, richer, and more impactful place than you ever imagined on your own.

Don’t persuade harder, resonate stronger!

What’s your approach to persuasion?