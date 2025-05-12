You should care about this!

If you want your words to resonate better,

this is the most powerful flip I know:

Stop asking “why they should care”.

Ask this instead:

→ Why would they care?

“Should” is about you. It implies a lecture: “I have decided what’s important, and you ought to agree.”

“Would” is about them. Now, it’s a curiosity prompt. Given their everyday, their real struggles, their perspective, what will naturally pull them in?

That little letter swap moves you from preaching to partnering.

To put it differently, I’m sure there are a thousand good reasons why you think they should care. But honestly, why would they?

Without that flip, you’ll have to persuade them with your take.

With that flip, you can resonate with their take.

Guess which they are more open to?

Keep lighting the path!