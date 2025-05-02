Order Now

The PATH to Strategic Impact

Make your big ideas happen and turn ambition into true progress, with case studies from some of the world’s most successful organizations.
Praise for the book

“Even the best ideas are only as good as how they are communicated. Michael’s book finally addresses this hidden urgency in the strategic game. Until today, most people have been doing half a job. This book represents the missing half.”
Alex M H Smith, Author “No Bullsh*t Strategy”
“There are countless books on strategy, but few tackle the real challenge: implementing it daily. Michael’s “The Path to Strategic Impact” stands out by showing how to clearly communicate your strategy and rally your team behind it. If you’re serious about transforming your company, this book is a must-read!”
Dr. Lukas Pustina, CTO Scopevisio
“The PATH to Strategic Impact bridges the three crucial areas of organisational excellence: strategy, leadership and communication. While most books focus on strategy development, Michael focuses on strategy communication as a driver of organizational success. Thanks for illuminating a PATH to greater impact.”
Kathy Letendre, President Letendre Associates LLC

The four PATH principles

Most businesses overthink strategy communication. It really comes down to four basic principles:

  • Plain and Simple: Can you explain it in plain English?
  • Actionable Do you make action obvious?
  • Transformative: Do you encourage bold moves?
  • Heartfelt: Are you and your team passionate about it?
The PATH key visual

What Is the Book About?

You’ve got a bold vision and a strategy to achieve it! But why does your company seem to be standing still? Why is the gap between what strategy promises and what it delivers so vast and disheartening? 

Learn from some of the world’s most successful organizations how to communicate your strategy for maximum impact. The four PATH principles—Plain and Simple, Actionable, Transformative, and Heartfelt—will help you:

  • Dramatically boost the effectiveness of your strategy, speeding up time to market for products that customers will love
  • Shift from reacting under pressure to proactively setting the pace, confidently leading the way
  • Make bold moves that elevate your brand’s prestige and leapfrog the competition, potentially redefining industry standards
  • Cultivate a workforce of intuitive strategic thinkers, aligned with your vision and ready to innovate at every turn
  • Foster deep organizational commitment, building a united, driven team that embraces your strategy wholeheartedly and is eager to advance your vision

This book is the missing link between strategy and execution. It’s your guide to finding better words so you can make your big ideas actually happen and turn ambition into true progress.

How effective is your strategy communication?

Find out in 2 minutes by answering a couple of quick questions:
