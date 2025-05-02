The PATH to Strategic Impact
Make your big ideas happen and turn ambition into true progress, with case studies from some of the world’s most successful organizations.
Most businesses overthink strategy communication. It really comes down to four basic principles:
You’ve got a bold vision and a strategy to achieve it! But why does your company seem to be standing still? Why is the gap between what strategy promises and what it delivers so vast and disheartening?
Learn from some of the world’s most successful organizations how to communicate your strategy for maximum impact. The four PATH principles—Plain and Simple, Actionable, Transformative, and Heartfelt—will help you:
This book is the missing link between strategy and execution. It’s your guide to finding better words so you can make your big ideas actually happen and turn ambition into true progress.