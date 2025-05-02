The PATH to Strategic Impact

You’ve got a bold vision and a strategy to achieve it! But why does your company seem to be standing still? Why is the gap between what strategy promises and what it delivers so vast and disheartening?

Learn from some of the world’s most successful organizations how to communicate your strategy for maximum impact. The four PATH principles—Plain and Simple, Actionable, Transformative, and Heartfelt—will help you:

Dramatically boost the effectiveness of your strategy, speeding up time to market for products that customers will love

Shift from reacting under pressure to proactively setting the pace, confidently leading the way

Make bold moves that elevate your brand’s prestige and leapfrog the competition, potentially redefining industry standards

Cultivate a workforce of intuitive strategic thinkers, aligned with your vision and ready to innovate at every turn

Foster deep organizational commitment, building a united, driven team that embraces your strategy wholeheartedly and is eager to advance your vision

This book is the missing link between strategy and execution. It’s your guide to finding better words so you can make your big ideas actually happen and turn ambition into true progress.