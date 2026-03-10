Why is communication at the top so vague?

Here is something most leadership communication advice completely ignores: The higher you rise as a leader, the harder it becomes to say things plainly.

Which has nothing to do with skill. The reason is much simpler. And it hurts a little:

Clarity creates consequences.

Plain and simple words force a choice. If a CEO says:

“We will exit this business within two years.”

Everyone knows what that means.

If they say:

“We are exploring strategic alternatives to sharpen our portfolio.”

Everyone can keep pretending nothing has changed. And in two years, everyone, including the CEO, can say we did nothing wrong.

So, no. The big words in the second version are not there to make it sound impressive and important.

They are a shield against consequences.

They keep options open.

They delay conflict.

They prevent accountability.

Once you see this, a lot of leadership communication suddenly makes sense.

The endless strategy slogans.

The vague transformations.

The beautiful words that leave everyone asking: “So what exactly should we do differently from now on?”

Those messages are not unclear by accident. They are unclear because clarity would make the consequences unavoidable.

That’s why to me, action is a much more useful lens on leadership communication and the one I focus on in my coaching.

If you look at communication through this lens, it becomes utterly unimportant how impressive your words sound. The only thing that matters is whether you are willing to say something that actually commits the organization to a path.

It makes the usual communication advice sound naive:

“Craft the narrative.”

“Control the message.”

“Tell stories.”

Because that isn’t the issue.

It’s the courage to say what leads to action.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael