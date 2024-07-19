There’s way too much emphasis on the WOW effect, and way too little on the AHA effect.

It sometimes feels like the whole communication industry is obsessed with the WOW effect.

While I don’t see much talk about the AHA effect.

But.

What use is it when your audience cheers for “What a great show it’s been!” when what you actually want them to cheer for is “what a great idea that is!”

Don’t get me wrong. Wow your audience as much as you can.

But keep in mind that WOW only opens the mind. It’s the AHA that changes the mind.

What’s your take on WOW vs. AHA?