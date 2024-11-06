When others persuade harder, we resonate stronger.

Where they try to push, we invite.

Because persuasion insists on being right.

While resonance seeks to get it right.

Therefore, persuasion needs force.

But resonance flows.

It listens for what’s already there.

People don’t crave more arguments.

They crave relevance.

They crave to be seen.

It’s not about pushing a point harder;

it’s about making people feel understood.

In the end, they don’t need to be convinced.

They’ll see it for themselves.

And when they do, they’ll make a choice.

Resonance isn’t forced.

It’s welcome.