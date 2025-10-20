What matters today

If your team works hard but it never seems to add up to real progress, chances are you’re skipping one small but crucial step.

Before your first meeting, write down in one sentence what truly matters today.

Just one.

Then, when the meeting starts, say it out loud.

“Here’s what matters most today…”

That’s it. That’s the whole move.

It sounds naive. But it’s a true game changer.

Most teams drift because everyone assumes they know what matters, but no one actually says it out loud. They dive straight into tasks and updates, and everyone leaves with a slightly different picture in their head.

But the moment you name the point, you align attention. You give people a direction to aim for. You make the next step obvious.

This is not about inspiring speeches or grand visions. It’s simply about a clear direction, spoken out loud, before the debates begin.

Try that this week. Start each meeting by reminding everyone of the PATH you’re on.

It will change how people show up for the work.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael