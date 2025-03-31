Sharing your idea

What does it mean to share an idea?

Publicly?

It’s more than just saying your thoughts out loud.

It means letting free something that might not be finished yet.

Something that you’re not 100% sure about.

It might get ignored. Or laughed at.

You never know how people will respond.

But you do know: if you keep it to yourself, nothing will happen.

Sharing an idea means being brave.

It also means taking responsibility.

Not just for what you think,

but for what your idea might spark in others.

Because sharing an idea means offering a spark.

Your thought can catch on,

move someone,

shift a conversation,

or start something entirely new.

And sometimes,

sharing an idea means being the first to speak.

So others feel safe to follow.

How does sharing an idea feel for you?

What idea wants to be set free by you?

Keep lighting the path!