What does impact look like?

Three things happened last week that looked unrelated.

A meeting ended right on time. A decision was made and parked. A conversation you meant to continue never did.

None of them felt very important in the moment.

But.

Together, they sent a message your team heard very clearly.

(Even if they can’t pinpoint it.)

It’s a trap many organizations fall into.

Leaders believe impact comes from the big moments.

The bold decision.

The powerful speech.

The clear strategy.

But that’s how things start.

Impact comes from how things end.

When things frequently end poorly, impact can’t happen.

Look at the three moments again.

Whether you intend it or not:

→ when a meeting stops because “time’s up,” without a proper ending, people learn that impact is less important than the calendar.

→ when decisions are parked without follow-up, people learn that the last word isn’t final.

→ when conversations stop mid thought, people learn that momentum is optional.

Now, this is not about discipline.

It’s about clarity.

A very specific kind of clarity: Clarity about impact.

Can you clearly articulate what impact looks like for your business?

In my experience, the leaders who can, usually have little tolerance for poor endings.

Because they can always ask: Will this bring us closer to impact?

The holidays might be a good time to reflect on that. Can you articulate what impact looks like in your business?

Sounds like a good way to end the year in style and set yourself up for impact in 2026.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael