Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

The moment truth hits you

If you asked every member of your team, “what do you think is our strategy?” how many different answers would you get?

Well, wait a second. What if I asked you?

Could you give a concise answer?

And that’s a bitter pill to swallow for many businesses … when they realize that, well, honestly, we don’t even have a simple way of explaining how we make a difference!

We can’t tell the essence of our strategy in plain and simple English.

But I tend to think that that’s actually good news.

Because it likely means that it’s not the strategy itself that’s the problem.

It’s the words you use to describe it.

And the moment you see that, you can look for better words.

You can find words that align your team on that shared path.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

Unexpected ground

A few years ago, I used Hemingway’s 6-word novel “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” in a keynote to illustrate a point about storytelling. What

Read »

Don’t be different!

A unique position is what every marketer dreams of. If your brand occupies a unique position, it can’t easily be copied or challenged by a

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.