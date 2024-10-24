The moment truth hits you

If you asked every member of your team, “what do you think is our strategy?” how many different answers would you get?

Well, wait a second. What if I asked you?

Could you give a concise answer?

And that’s a bitter pill to swallow for many businesses … when they realize that, well, honestly, we don’t even have a simple way of explaining how we make a difference!

We can’t tell the essence of our strategy in plain and simple English.

But I tend to think that that’s actually good news.

Because it likely means that it’s not the strategy itself that’s the problem.

It’s the words you use to describe it.

And the moment you see that, you can look for better words.

You can find words that align your team on that shared path.