Q: Is this for keynotes or other types of communication?

A: This is for any big moment that matters to you. Might be a keynote, an announcement, an important meeting etc. Whenever you need to get the message right and tell a compelling story, Clarity Lab will help you get it right.

Q: Can my partner/executive team/etc attend together, or is this strictly one-on-one?

A: It’s fine for you to bring a group.

Q: Will the session be recorded?

A: Yes, I’ll provide a recording and transcript after the call.

Q: Do I need to have a slide deck ready to show you?

A: No, it’s actually better if you don’t have slides yet.

Q: Will you help me put my slides together?

A: I’m happy to review them, but I’m not a slide designer. Once we clarify your message, the slides will be the easy part and I can refer you to great copywriters and designers.

Q: What if we don’t clarify the message in the session?

A: If we haven’t clarified the message by the end of the call, I’ll refund your money in full.

Q: What if I don’t know what my core message is yet, will the session still be effective?

A: Absolutely. In fact, even if people have a “core message” beforehand, it often turns out that the core message that there’s a stronger one. If you’re passionate about it, we’ll figure your core message out in the session.

Q: What if I have questions after the session?

A: We can schedule a 15-30 minute follow-up call after the session if you have any questions that arise.