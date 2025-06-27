Whether you’re announcing a bold move, stepping on stage, or launching a new direction, people are looking at you for direction. They’re listening for your words.
But this time listening isn’t enough.
They need to get it.
They need to feel it.
They need to act on it.
That’s the bar now.
Are you ready to meet it?
Clarity Lab is an intensive hands-on session where we work on your message. No templates, no pre-made solutions, but 100% dedication what your message needs to land with your audience. In 4-hours we will both get our hands dirty to uncover the core of what you are really trying to say and how to best say it.
Together, we’ll make your message:
✔️ Sharper
✔️ Bolder
✔️ Impossible to misunderstand
✔️ Easy to pass along
✔️ Compelling people to act
You see it in their eyes.
You hear it in the silence.
You feel the weight shift in the room.
Because this time, your audience is not just listening politely.
They’re resonating s. Strongly.
You’ve done the thinking. Let’s shape your message to give it the impact it deserves.
I’m so confident in my approach that I offer clients a 100% money-back guarantee. If by the end of our session you don’t feel the clarity you were looking for, I will refund your investment in full, no questions asked.
Q: Is this for keynotes or other types of communication?
A: This is for any big moment that matters to you. Might be a keynote, an announcement, an important meeting etc. Whenever you need to get the message right and tell a compelling story, Clarity Lab will help you get it right.
Q: Can my partner/executive team/etc attend together, or is this strictly one-on-one?
A: It’s fine for you to bring a group.
Q: Will the session be recorded?
A: Yes, I’ll provide a recording and transcript after the call.
Q: Do I need to have a slide deck ready to show you?
A: No, it’s actually better if you don’t have slides yet.
Q: Will you help me put my slides together?
A: I’m happy to review them, but I’m not a slide designer. Once we clarify your message, the slides will be the easy part and I can refer you to great copywriters and designers.
Q: What if we don’t clarify the message in the session?
A: If we haven’t clarified the message by the end of the call, I’ll refund your money in full.
Q: What if I don’t know what my core message is yet, will the session still be effective?
A: Absolutely. In fact, even if people have a “core message” beforehand, it often turns out that the core message that there’s a stronger one. If you’re passionate about it, we’ll figure your core message out in the session.
Q: What if I have questions after the session?
A: We can schedule a 15-30 minute follow-up call after the session if you have any questions that arise.
Clarity Lab is the best fit for people who know they have to nail their message for a high-stakes presentation, announcement, or meeting. They know they are good but want to become stellar. They recognize extraordinary when they see it, but aren’t sure how to get there on their own. They are extremely passionate and know they might be sharing too much and need to find that focal point that deeply resonates with their audience.
Clarity Lab is not for someone who wants a template or a quick fix. If you want me to “just tell me what to say!” it won’t work. You bring the passion and the expertise, and I will help you amplify it. The price is that you’ll have a deep understanding of your message and can spontaneously tell your story in conversations, interviews, on a stage or on video.
I work with leaders and their teams to create meaningful impact. What I do is simple: I help you find the right words. Time and again, this turns out to be transformative to the way my clients speak, act, and lead. I’d be honored to make that happen for you, too.
