A strong indicator for whether you’re working in a company that values respect and ownership is to look at the way leadership and team refer to their relationship.

Is it “we, the leadership” and “you, the team”? (and vice versa)

Or is it “us, together”?

The former opens the door for blame. You didn’t do your job. That’s why this failed.

The latter encourages ownership. “We” – including “me” – need to figure that out together.