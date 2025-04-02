Say less. Mean more.

Most people think focus is about saying less.

But it’s about meaning more.

Like a single spotlight in a dark room,

it draws all eyes to what matters.

You don’t turn down the volume.

You tune into the signal.

In other words,

focus isn’t quiet.

It speaks volumes.

Just not in how much you say.

But in how clearly others understand you.

When your focus is sharp,

your signal gets stronger.

People don’t just hear you.

They know exactly when to lean in.

Exactly what you’re about.

Exactly when to say, “That’s for me.”

