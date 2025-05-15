People want the Steve Jobs moment, the crisp, slick, mic-drop line that captures a profound insight in super simple words.

But they mistake the line for the effort.

They look for slick lines that sound great, but they haven’t done the digging that connects those words with who they are and what they stand for.

The magic of a line like “Think different” is not in that it sounds clever.

The magic is that it fit perfectly. It clicked for the company and their customers.

That was the result of a relentless effort to get to the core, making deep sense of who you are, what you stand for, and why it matters.

The interesting part is that this work is, to a large degree, communication.

By articulating your thoughts, wrestling with the words, and refining them, you arrive at the clarity you need to say something that’s both simple and profound.

Again: not sounds, but is profound.

The beauty of the four PATH principles is that they help you with both, finding the words and checking with reality.

Keep lighting the path!