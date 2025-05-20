The annoying backseat driver

Some leaders act like a backseat driver who’s never driven but has very strong opinions.

They gasp dramatically every time you make a move they wouldn’t, but of course they never offer a practical alternative.

They say “You missed the turn,” without ever pointing out the turn beforehand.

They re-tell (again!) how they once drove through a storm with no GPS and a broken windshield.

And they demand “Just trust me,” when clearly, they don’t trust you.

All while it’s painfully obvious they’ve never driven themselves in any serious conditions.

But they still tell you how to drive!

They don’t trust your experience.

They’re worried about control.

And who’s in charge.

Honestly? They distract.

Sometimes so much it makes you doubt what you already know.

What a contrast to a leader who lights the path …

They don’t pretend to know better.

They don’t tell you how to drive.

They don’t micromanage.

They make sure you know where we’re headed (and why it matters).

They trust your skills.

They remove the noise.

They align the team.

So everyone’s experience can do its best work.

That’s what it means to light the path.

What other backseat driver symptoms have you experienced?

Keep lighting the path!