This might be the single biggest reason why some teams make a bigger impact than others:

They align on the one thing that truly matters.

They have a Core Credo that works much like the refrain of a beloved song,

→ often shared,

→ everyone likes to sing it, and

→ captures the essence of the strategy in just a few words.

Not a replacement of the strategy, but its anchor.

Present in everyday situations.

Acting like a trigger that, when faced with a choice, helps individuals recall and align with the organizational principles.

And, most importantly, reminding everyone of the path they’re on.

I’d even go so far as to say …

→ If the essence of a strategy can’t be captured in a Core Credo, it’s quite likely not a strategy, but a mess.

PS: In the book “The PATH to Strategic Impact“ I explain how to find one.