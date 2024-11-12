This might be the single biggest reason why some teams make a bigger impact than others:
They align on the one thing that truly matters.
They have a Core Credo that works much like the refrain of a beloved song,
→ often shared,
→ everyone likes to sing it, and
→ captures the essence of the strategy in just a few words.
Not a replacement of the strategy, but its anchor.
Present in everyday situations.
Acting like a trigger that, when faced with a choice, helps individuals recall and align with the organizational principles.
And, most importantly, reminding everyone of the path they’re on.
I’d even go so far as to say …
→ If the essence of a strategy can’t be captured in a Core Credo, it’s quite likely not a strategy, but a mess.
PS: In the book “The PATH to Strategic Impact“ I explain how to find one.