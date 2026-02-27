Subscribe

The gold standard of influence

I’m sorry to have to inform you that persuasion is not the gold standard of influence. It’s evidence that your actual message is weak.

Because if it weren’t, why would you need to persuade?

I mean, I get the appeal. You can’t simply let the audience decide. That would feel like giving up control.

Persuasion promises control. Learn this or that psychological trick and people will bend to your will.

Until, of course, Mary and Joe learn the same tricks and now you are in an arms race for better manipulation tools. So, who’s in control now?

If everyone can access the same persuasion playbook, where is your advantage? Worse, the moment I realize you’re trying to persuade me, my defenses go up.


Resonance works differently because it’s a different premise: Instead of asking what my audience should do I figure out what they would (and what must be true for that to happen).

And then, I craft my message accordingly.

What do you think is more influential?

Tomorrow’s essay will break this down in actionable detail.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

