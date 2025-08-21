Terrifying clarity



You walk into the meeting thinking:

“Finally. A clear explanation. A bulletproof case. No one can argue with this.”

But here’s what “the system” hears: RISK, RISK, RISK!

No wonder the conversation goes sideways.

You thought you served a gourmet idea.

They tasted nothing but alarm bells.

So instead of moving forward, the system freezes. Or worse, they revert to their favorite game: politics.

The painful truth is that clarity doesn’t always move the system.

Sometimes it triggers defense.

Because clarity shines a light. And what people see when the light is on can feel super threatening.

Even if that’s totally irrational. Well, especially then.

Progress begins when clarity feels safe. When the light is not (only) on the terrifying terrain but also on the safe steps through.

That’s when people stop protecting themselves and start moving.

Keep lighting the path!