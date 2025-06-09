So you want to focus?

What hard choice are you willing to make out loud?

I’ve seen so many strategies fail because no one had that courage. No one dared to say what must be given up.

What not to do.

What to stop.

What to ignore.

But of course, the trade-off doesn’t magically disappear.

You can’t have it all.

It simply becomes someone else’s problem. When you won’t name the trade-off, you essentially pass it down the line. (Or delegate it to time.)

And this could be the result:

Strategic drift.

Each team selects their own focus.

They’re busy, but not aligned.

Decision paralysis.

No one wants to get it wrong.

So teams escalate, delay, or wait for more guidance.

Frustration.

Mid-level managers and frontline teams juggle with ambiguity.

They’re the ones left to “translate” it to tasks.

Always at danger of picking the wrong translation.

Leadership distortion.

When leadership doesn’t make the call, someone else will.

Someone will fill the gap.

In short, teams waste time in debates,

they build the wrong things (perhaps beautifully),

and smart people stop trusting what they hear.

In our upcoming Clarity Lab, Harald Krytinar and I will dissect how successful businesses do it differently. Using real-world case studies we’ll see exactly what worked for them and what didn’t.

It’s really surprising how a clever choice of words can sometimes provide razor-sharp focus.

If that’s the kind of clarity you’re looking for, we’d love to have you with us for a get-your-hands-dirty session.

June 11 at 12pm Eastern / 6pm CEST

Details and registration here. It’s free but space is limited.

Keep lighting the path.