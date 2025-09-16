When people say “we want better leadership”, what they often mean is leaders who think “just like us”. That’s a problem.

When everyone sees the world the same way, we risk missing the patterns that don’t fit our story. But if we only see what fits our story, we stop seeing what’s possible.

We miss the voices that could challenge us to grow.

We miss the chance to build something bigger than ourselves.

What we’d much rather need is …

Leaders who don’t just manage the machine but change what the machine is for.

Someone who welcomes more voices, even when those voices are inconvenient.

And who can hold the tension of disagreement without rushing to make it neat.

A leader who knows that focus is a choice, not a spreadsheet exercise.

And who chooses courage over comfort, even when it costs them.

Leaders who dare to say things in the most plain and simple way possible.

And yes, leaders who see things differently than we do.

There’s a new book by Charlotte Otter you’ll want to read.

It’s a passionate call for a more diverse leadership teams, made of people who’ve seen different things and, therefore, see different things.

It’s called We Need New Leaders.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael