When I wrote The PATH to Strategic Impact, I thought I was writing about clear communication. One year later, I realize I was writing about something else entirely.

Looking at the many conversations I’ve since had with readers, it feels more like I was writing about the loneliness of leaders who see a path forward but can’t make others see it.

About the frustration of teams who want to do great work but can’t figure out what matters most.

About the heartbreak of ideas that could change everything but never leave the meeting room.

Clarity is not simply about finding better words.

It’s about making ambition tangible.

It’s about turning “someday” into “today.”

It’s about giving people the confidence to act when uncertainty would otherwise paralyze them.

It’s pretty obvious to me that progress doesn’t come from having the best plan.

It comes from making the path so clear that others can’t help but walk it with you.

Because when you do, the team can achieve together what even the most brilliant strategic thinker could never achieve alone.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael