Nothing kills excitement faster than explaining what everyone already knows.

Like the leader who says:

“Let me tell you exactly how to think about this.”

“Here’s why this matters – just so we’re clear.”

“And in case you missed it, let me explain one more time.”

Captain Obvious has entered the stage.

And with him, any chance to inspire, connect, and resonate is gone.

It’s not just that Captain Obvious over-explains.

→ It’s that they kill imagination.

When we explain too much or define everything too literally, we rob our audience of the chance to connect the dots for themselves.

But without that, there’s no ownership.

No emotional connection.

No resonance.

Great leaders don’t just transfer information, they invite their audience into the story and let them discover (at least parts of) the magic for themselves.

Here’s how:

Paint the picture, but don’t explain the canvas

→ Instead of dictating the vision, let them bring it to life. Spark curiosity, but don’t satisfy it immediately

→ Instead of handing them conclusions, invite them to connect the dots. Light the path, but trust them to walk it

→ Guide your audience toward the insight, but let them own the moment of discovery.

You don’t need to spell out every detail to make an impact. In fact, the less you explain, the more your audience will imagine.

Your idea will become their idea.

And that’s how resonance begins.

So hang up the cape.

Retire Captain Obvious.

And resonate strongly with your audience.