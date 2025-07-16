What do you say when your team asks for direction but what they really mean is “Don’t rock the boat”?

That’s one of the hardest moments as a leader.

You are asked for vision.

You speak with clarity.

And then you watch that clarity get pushed back because it stings a little too much.

But then again: The very fact that they ask for vision means there is a crack in the wall. A part of them knows they need something better than what they have.

Your job is not to bulldoze through their comfort.

Your job is to make the next step so clear, so obvious, that saying yes feels safer than staying stuck.

Start smaller than you think.

Show them, in one corner of the work, how much better it gets when clarity leads. Let them see the results with their own eyes.

Once they see that spark, the same people who pushed back often become the ones who fight for the bigger change.

It feels slow at first.

But that is how you light a path in a system built to keep things as they are.

Keep lighting the path!