Subscribe

Rock the boat

What do you say when your team asks for direction but what they really mean is “Don’t rock the boat”?

That’s one of the hardest moments as a leader.

You are asked for vision.
You speak with clarity.

And then you watch that clarity get pushed back because it stings a little too much.

But then again: The very fact that they ask for vision means there is a crack in the wall. A part of them knows they need something better than what they have.

Your job is not to bulldoze through their comfort.

Your job is to make the next step so clear, so obvious, that saying yes feels safer than staying stuck.

Start smaller than you think.

Show them, in one corner of the work, how much better it gets when clarity leads. Let them see the results with their own eyes.

Once they see that spark, the same people who pushed back often become the ones who fight for the bigger change.

It feels slow at first.

But that is how you light a path in a system built to keep things as they are.

Keep lighting the path!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Getting unstuck

If you could ask me one question about your communication, e.g. a question about something that’s holding you back. Or some aspect of lighting the

Read »

In love with an idea

Did you ever act foolishly after you’ve fallen in love with someone? Probably, your mind went a little over the top with all the things

Read »

The art of digging deep

TED has popularised the art of presenting big ideas. What gets easily overlooked is how another art is even more essential to a great TED

Read »