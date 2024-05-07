Book a call
No words

Sometimes, the right words are no words.

Just be there.
Listen.

Give them the space to express their thoughts, in full.
The time to say it out loud, uninterrupted.
The opportunity to voice concerns, without fearing judgment.
The canvas to connect the dots, as they emerge.
The chance to find the right words, even if they couldn’t find them right away.

Probably none of this would have happened if you had interrupted and shared your advice early or offered your solution before they could find their own – possibly a better solution.

Sometimes, no words from you is exactly what your team needs to make a difference.

Give it a try!

