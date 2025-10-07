What makes a team fly?

When people ask me about teams, they are usually surprised when I dismiss the passionate talents, charismatic leaders, or the visions with big, motivational words.

But I’ve seen too many talented teams fail.

I’ve seen brilliant visions collapse.

I’ve seen strong leaders struggle.

High performance in teams is very rarely about the big stuff.

It’s not the grand speeches, the lofty goals, the once-in-a-lifetime charismatic leader.

More often, it comes down to something deceptively small.

The habits.

The things you do when nobody’s watching.

The little rhythms that slowly, bit by bit build trust.

A team that listens before it argues.

That remembers to give credit before moving on.

People saying what they will do and then actually doing it.

None of this sounds glamorous. But stack a handful of these habits together, and suddenly you’ve got something extraordinary.

So when we ask, what makes a team great?, maybe the answer is simpler than we think.

Not the strong leader.

Not the perfect plan.

But the discipline to show up, day after day, in ways that build each other up.

This is what creates a foundation so strong that when the big moments come – the crisis, the pitch, the turning point – the team is ready.

If this is the kind of team you want to build, there’s a brilliant new book out by Jan Fischbach and Alisa Stolze. For now, it’s in German only but if you speak German, read it. It’s called Teamleitung konkret.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael