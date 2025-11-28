I’m sorry, I don’t have a Black Friday Deal for you.

But here’s what I’ve got:

1. Podcast Irresistible Communication

Each episode is only 2 minutes and focused on one specific idea to make your idea irresistible. Also available on YouTube.

2. What the Best Leaders Say

Every two weeks, I publish a carefully researched, nuanced essay on how to change minds and create progress when the stakes are high. The goal is simple: to understand what the best leaders do differently so you can, too.

3. The PATH to Strategic Impact

My international bestselling book on how to find words that drive action and create leaps in strategic impact. If you want to see how the four PATH principles work in real life, this is the best source. There’s a free “In a Nutshell” version if you want the core ideas first.

4. A Clarity Lab

This might be the best time of the year to book a Clarity Lab. It’s a focused session (with support afterwards) in which we’ll craft a story so strong that it lights the path. Ideal to start the new year with clarity.

5. The Leader’s Path

A 2-month program to help you grow into the voice people trust and follow. Ideal for you if you step up in 2026. It’s for people who care deeply about their work, their team, and doing this right.

6. Impact Keynotes

My keynotes are sharp, respectful, and often unexpectedly personal. They give your audience insights they can act on. Ideal for your kickoff or retreat. Last year’s favorite was the fireside chat format.

So, instead of buying things you do not need today, why not create change tomorrow?

Of course, if you have any question just drop me a note.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael