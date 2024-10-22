Boldly disagree

Every great strategic business is built on a contradiction of the terms of their industry.

What’s the most fun part of strategy?

To me it’s boldly daring to disagree with the market.

Alex M H Smith, who wrote the foreword to my new book, and I had a lot of fun in a recent conversation on strategy from which the above quote is taken.

We spoke about

-> What makes strategy successful …

-> How good strategy aligns a whole business …

-> Why execution is tougher than it seems (and how to get it right)

-> The strategic nuances of the likes of Steve Jobs and Richard Branson …

Plus, two easily overlooked but critical steps that can make or break your strategy.

Hope you find it useful: Watch on YouTube